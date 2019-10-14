Bears Place Long On Injured Reserve, Deal With Other Injured Players"I've seen how dominant he was. I've seen him pick 350 pound guys up off the ground. That's really hard to do if you guys don't know, and he would do that consistently. So it just really sucks because I remember what he used to do."

Baseball Report: ALCS And NLCS Dominated By Pitching So FarThe New York Yankees and Houston Astros are tied 1-1 in the ALCS, while the Washington Nationals lead the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in the NLCS.

CBS Sports Announces 2019-2020 College Basketball Schedule: Key Dates, How To WatchCBS Sports is set to air live coverage of 275 games and 12 conference tournaments during the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

Sports Announcer Jason Benetti On Being A Voice For Those With Cerebral PalsyA baseball team's announcer can be as much a part of its appeal as any player. Think of Vin Scully in Los Angeles, or of late legends like Red Barber in Brooklyn and Harry Caray at Wrigley Field.

Wendell Carter Rusty On Offense, But Bulls Top Raptors In Toronto Preseason MatchThe Bulls were in Toronto Sunday night, with Wendell Carter seeing his first action of the preseason.

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Sets World Marathon Record In ChicagoBrigid Kosgei of Kenya won the Chicago Marathon on Sunday in 2 hours, 14 minutes, 4 seconds to break the world record in the event.