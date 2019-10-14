  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized Monday evening, a day after being shot and wounded in the Austin neighborhood.

The 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5500 block of West Flournoy Street at 6 p.m. Saturday, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

But the man did not report the shooting, nor did he go to the hospital, until Monday, police said.

On Monday, he found his own way to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating Monday night.