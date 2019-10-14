CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side.
The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Road near Dickens Avenue, on the cusp of the Logan Square and Hermosa communities.
Police said the truck hit the man as he crossed the street using the crosswalk eastbound from Pulaski Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.
The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating late Monday.