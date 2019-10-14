  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMAll Rise
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dickens Avenue, Hermosa, Logan Square, Northwest Side, Pulaski Road, Semi Trailer Truck

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Pulaski Road near Dickens Avenue, on the cusp of the Logan Square and Hermosa communities.

Police said the truck hit the man as he crossed the street using the crosswalk eastbound from Pulaski Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating late Monday.