CHICAGO (CBS)– A man has been reported missing under unusual circumstances.
Preston Bell, 26, was last seen on video leaving a club in the 6400 block of North Clark Street and entering a taxi cab in front of the club, according to police.
Police said the taxi went to the area of Peterson and Ridge avenues where the ride ended and the fare was paid. Police said the ride lasted from 4:21 to 4:24 a.m.
Bell works in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Police said he is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives.