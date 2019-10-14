WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded by an off-duty police officer in Waukegan late Monday, after police said the man almost hit the officer with a vehicle.
Around 5:50 p.m., the officer was off duty, but in uniform, when someone approached him about a suspicious vehicle parked in an apartment parking lot in the 2200 block of North Butrick Street, police said.
As the officer began to investigate, the vehicle sped off and almost hit him, police said.
The officer fired his service weapon and shot the driver at least once, police said.
The suspect was identified as a 22-year-old Waukegan man and was in custody late Monday, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and his condition was stabilized.
The officer was also taken to an area hospital as a precaution and released, police said. He is an 18-year veteran of the Waukegan Police Department.
The Illinois State Police are investigating.