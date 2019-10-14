CHICAGO (CBS) — One of Romeoville’s finest is going to be better protected on the job thanks to a charitable donation.
Police K9 Spike will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a donation from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s.
Spike’s vest will be embroidered with “In memory of Steven R. Nunn” and should arrive in eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s is open to dogs actively employed in the United States with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months old. New K9 graduates and K9s with expired vests are eligible.
Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and has a five-year warranty.
The nonprofit estimates there are 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.