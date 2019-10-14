CHICAGO (CBS)– A near-fatal car accident forces a bride and groom to push back wedding plans. The couple with roots in Huntley, almost died.

Jesse Ferris and Steve Shirley’s connection started at work.

“About five years ago, and we got to be pretty good friends pretty quick,” Ferris said.

It evolved into giving rings and an engagement. Never imagining their relationship would end up sitting in wheelchairs and lying next to each other in hospital beds.

“Wishing that it was a dream. I mean, I remember asking if it was,” Shirley said.

On Aug. 30, Steve was driving a Kia with Jesse in the passenger seat. They were headed to Steve’s friend’s house on Route 20 near Belvidere.

The driver of a car in the opposite lane tried to pass another vehicle, but instead, hit the couple.

“Hit us head on,” Shirley said.

Neither of them remember what happened in the moments before or after the crash, but when they woke up in the hospital, what they did remember was their wedding was just two weeks away.

Steve’s bachelor party was the next night.

While sitting in a hospital beds recovering from broken legs, ribs, fingers and lung injuries, calls were made to cancel venue plans.

“He really helped me by calling everyone, I don’t think I called a single one,” Ferris said. “It was overwhelming, it was a lot.”

The two are now focusing on getting their lives back at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Center in Wheaton.

Ferris has made one promise.

“I’m going to walk down that aisle without any devices. I’m going to walk down that and walk right up to you,” she said.

Both are determined to make it all work out, even if the wedding is pushed back to next year.

“I think it has helped us see that we can make it through those hard times that you can’t expect,” Ferris said.

A blood test was given to the driver of the other vehicle. When the results come back, the state’s attorney’s office will determine if charges will be filed.