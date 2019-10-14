POSEN, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed early Monday while out of her vehicle on I-57 in the south suburbs, Illinois State Police said.
The accident happened around 2:35 p.m. on the expressway north of 147th Street in Posen, state police said.
The woman got out of a vehicle that was pulled over, when another vehicle headed south on the expressway hit her, police said.
The woman was identified as Shante S. Williams, 23, of the West Englewood neighborhood.
The woman was killed, and all traffic on southbound I-57 was shut down for some time afterward, police said.