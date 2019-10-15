CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second straight day Tuesday, the Bears put a key player on injured reserve.
Star defensive tackle Akiem Hicks was placed on the IR with an elbow injury.
Hicks will miss the next eight weeks. The good news is that he reportedly does not need surgery.
On Monday, Pro Bowl veteran guard Kyle Long was likewise placed on the IR. Offensive lineman Alex Bars was promoted to the active roster to replace him.
“We can’t look back. We gotta go. I’m not going to let anybody sit here and sulk about what if,” Bears head Coach Matt Nagy said Monday. “That’s the last thing we’re going to do is make excuses because we have two guys out.”
On defense, Bilal Nichols, who’s missed the last three games with a hand injury, is working his way back to help the fill the void of the missing Hicks.
Mitchell Trubisky was back on the practice field Monday, but Matt Nagy wouldn’t confirm he’ll play this week.