



In two days Chicago teachers could go on strike if a contract agreement doesn’t fall into place. Families and supporters plan to rally Tuesday for teachers at city hall.

Chicago Public Schools and Chicago Teachers Union representatives have met several times to work on a new contract.

Monday negotiations ended with no deal, but they did talk about some important issues.

Teachers have insisted they wants smaller class sizes and better staffing at schools.

Some CPS teachers say they started this school year with 50 students in a classroom.

As for staffing, the union is pushing for more nurses, case managers and counselors.

Those were two of the main issues discussed Monday night.

The union wants any changes made in writing.

With just a few days left, the union is putting more pressure on Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“At the conclusion of this day of negotiations, I can see a pathway for the mayor to walk through and keep her promises to the children of Chicago Public Schools, the staff and teachers of Chicago Public Schools,” said teacher Jacquelyn Price Ward.

Late Monday night Lightfoot released a statement saying, “We expressed a willingness to find solutions on these two core issues that would be written directly into the contract. Unfortunately, no measurable progress was made on any other issue. We remain committed to getting a deal done.”

Both sides will likely meet again Tuesday, but CPS launched a website to help parents in case a strike does happen Thursday.