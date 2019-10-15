CHICAGO (CBS) — Families are scrambling to make plans in case a Chicago Teachers Union Strike happens.
Albany Park’s community center has space for 117 students in the event of a strike.
The cost is $25 a day per child, but directors say there is already a waiting list.
“At the end of the day, parents need to know their kids are safe and secure if the parents need to go to work,” said Antoinette Peterson, who works at the community city.
In the event of a strike, Chicago Public Schools will be open during normal hours for students, but there will be no teachers. Administrators will watch children.