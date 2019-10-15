FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A vehicle plowed into a public library in Franklin Park last week, knocking books and shelves off the wall and leaving part of the children’s department inaccessible.
Franklin Park Library District executive director Marie Saeli said the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Friday, about 15 to 20 minutes after the Franklin Park Public Library at 10311 Grand Ave. had closed for the night.
The 2012 Dodge caravan went partially through the wall of the library, knocking books and shelves off the wall, Saeli said.
Photos showed books lying in a heap on the floor in front of a damaged shelf.
Saeli said the driver was the only one in the car and was not hurt.
The children’s department was closed Saturday and reopened Monday, but part of the department is no longer accessible and will be closed off until repairs are complete, Saeli said.
Information from Franklin Park police was not immediately available.