GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — The village administrator of Glendale Heights stood accused Tuesday of driving drunk in a hit-and-run crash last month.
The crash happened on Sept. 2. Village Administrator Raquel Becerra also faces multiple traffic violations and one count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused property damage.
The Village of Glendale Heights said Becerra took leave from the village immediately after the crash, and upon her return was placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation by the village attorney’s office.
The village would not comment on whether Becerra would keep her job or “speculate on the outcome” of its investigation.
Becerra’s next court appearance is later this month.