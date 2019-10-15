  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K., released their 2018 federal and state tax returns on Tuesday, showing a taxable income of more than $5.5 million.

The couple’s adjusted gross income for 2018 $6,027,480, according to their federal return. The couple was granted a filing extension to Oct. 15, according to the return.

Following deductions, the couple’s taxable income was $5,550,583.

They paid taxes at a rate of 33.99 percent, and made $464,000 in personal charitable contributions last year, according to the governor’s campaign.

Trusts benefiting Pritzker paid another $5.3 million in Illinois taxes at a rate of 6.45 percent, and $29 million in federal taxes, the campaign said.