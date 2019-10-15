CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s one of the last mom-and-pop hardware shops left in Chicago. The hardware shop stands at the corner of Berwyn and Clark streets in the Andersonville neighborhood.

Owner Cornel Ladan Junior said his products are never hard to sell to customers, even after years of business.

People depend on Ladan as a “fixer,” from electrics to plumbing and his most popular skill, making house keys.

Even though it’s a small profit, the return is fulfilling in more ways than one for the 75-year-old. Landan and his wife run everything and they even used to live above the shop for a while.

This makes it so much harder to walk away.

“Always time to quit, so now it is,” he said.

The two came from Yugoslavia to Chicago in 1970 for the American dream.

Soon the open sign will go dark.

“My knees give up, my back hurts so it’s time,” the owner said.

The retirement is by no means easy because his customers have become family.

“I’m very sorry I cannot help my friends anymore. It’s not easy. I wanted to help them. That’s it,” he said.

There’s no closing date just yet, but Ladan said he does want to close by winter. His goal is to be able to spend more time with family.

Many people are commenting on the stores closing. One person commented that this store is one of the only places left from her childhood.