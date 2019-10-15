  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana, Rochester, school bus crash

CHICAGO (CBS)– Nearly a year after three Indiana children were hit-and-killed, steps from getting on their school bus, the woman accused of killing them is going to trial.

Police say 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd was behind the wheel of her truck, speeding on her way to work through Rochester, Indiana, when she went around a school bus with its stop sign out. She hit four children crossing the street.

Brothers Xavier and Mason Ingle, and their big sister Alivia died.

A fourth child, Maverick Law survived.

Shepherd’s trial starts Tuesday. She’s facing 21 years in prison.