CHICAGO (CBS)– After four months, the city’s scooter pilot program has concluded. Now, Chicago officials will work to determine the future of scooters in Chicago.
Throughout the pilot program, 2,500 scooters from 10 vendors were placed in designated pilot zone west of downtown.
“The evaluation of the pilot program will take into account a number of factors, including comprehensive ridership data, feedback from the community, particularly individuals with disabilities, injury reports, complaints, enforcement action and survey results,” city officials stated in a press release.
The survey is available for residents to provide feedback on the scooters and will remain open until Oct. 27.