CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Park District has reached a a contact agreement with the city, officials announced Wednesday.
SEIU Local 73 Vice President Jeffrey Howard said after nine months of negotiations, the Chicago Park District reached a “historic agreement” Tuesday evening.
“We achieved what we think is a great victory,” Howard said.
Park district supervisors and bargaining team members addressed the media Wednesday and expressed their excitement over the contract.
“The contract really addressed our concerns,” Howard said.
In early October, The Chicago Park District announced an agreement was reached with all but one of the unions that represents its workers.
SEIU local 73, the one remaining union represents almost two-thirds of the entire Park District workforce.