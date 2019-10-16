CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous motorcyclists can be spotted all over Chicago, riding recklessly in a large pack, terrifying people on the street and ignoring the rules of the road.
A call for action is expected at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
It’s a massive hazard — as many as 200 or 300 motorcyclists speeding, weaving in and out of lanes, blowing red lights in front of pedestrians and riding on sidewalks.
“It’s just amazing and frightening, actually,” said Kim, one Chicagoan frightened by the pack. “The frightening thing is the sheer number of them. You have no control. Everybody jumps out of the way.”
The motorcyclists are brazen, posting videos online.
Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) will introduce a resolution to city council calling for the police department and office of emergency management to come up with a plan to curb the dangerous behavior.
Kim and her neighbors in the South Loop want action now.
“Walking across the street and fearing they’re going to hit me, they’ve put my life at risk without me having any choice,” she said.
Perhaps Chicago can get ideas from other cities. In New York police monitor motorcyclists’ social media pages. In Florida law enforcement uses helicopters to track the reckless bikers.