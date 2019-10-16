by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed zoning rules for recreational marijuana sales passed the City Council Zoning Committee on Wednesday, but the Black Caucus is planning to introduce an ordinance that would delay sales in Chicago until next July, amid concerns African American businesses won’t benefit when sales can begin in Illinois in January.

Ald. Jason Ervin (28th), who chairs the Black Caucus, said African American aldermen are upset that 11 existing medical marijuana dispensaries would be given a leg up on starting recreational marijuana sales without getting a special permit from the city. That would allow them to begin recreational pot sales months before anyone else in Chicago, and Erin noted there is “zero black ownership” among the existing medical marijuana operations in Chicago.

“These 11 businesses will be given an exclusive opportunity without anyone else coming in until late Spring,” he said. “The current plan gives an unfair advantage to those …there aren’t any opportunities for black ownership.”

Ervin also said there are too many loopholes in the so-called “social equity” provisions. The alderman said recreational pot shops whose employees are mostly minorities would be given social equity credit, but there is no requirement for minority ownership. The alderman said minority ownership is a must for real social equity.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the state legislature, not City Council, is the proper venue for addressing the aldermen’s concerns about assuring black businesses a fair shot at ownership of recreational pot businesses.

“I think members of the Black Caucus have great concerns about equity issues, and what I’ve said to them and I’ll say again is, while we’re sympathetic and we understand the concerns, the way to fix this is in Springfield through legislation,” the mayor said Tuesday afternoon. “The way to accomplish what they want to accomplish, which is to create avenues for minority business people to come into this marketplace, isn’t to kill it in Chicago.”

#BREAKING: Chicago Aldermanic Black Caucus demanding opportunities, economic justice for African Americans in regards to recreational marijuana’s legalization in Illinois. CABC plans to introduce ordinance to halt pot sales in city until July 1, 2020.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Q6czRW0viG — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) October 16, 2019

Lightfoot said the city has limited abilities under the state’s recreational marijuana law regarding sales, primarily through setting zoning rules.

“That’s not going to accomplish what they want to get accomplished,” she said.

The Black Caucus said they are willing to work with the mayor and the state legislature to make any necessary changes to state law or the city’s zoning rules for recreational marijuana to make sure black businesses have an equal opportunity to run pot shops.

“In the end, we want to see people that look like us in this business profit from it,” Ervin said.

After the City Council Zoning Committee approved a compromise ordinance on the mayor's zoning rules for recreational marijuana sales, the Black Caucus plans to announce bid to delay sales in Chicago until July 1, 2020. Illinois sales begin Jan. 1 under state law. pic.twitter.com/sv30BDtg5m — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) October 16, 2019

Other aldermen also had expressed concerns about the mayor’s original plan to limit sales in the downtown area, so Lightfoot’s office agreed to change the boundaries of the downtown exclusion zone. The original plan called for banning pot sales from Lake Michigan to LaSalle Street north of the Chicago River to Oak Street, and from Lake Michigan to the Chicago River in the Loop south to Ida B. Wells Drive.

The boundaries north of the river would extend from Lake Michigan to State Street, instead of LaSalle, and the northern boundary would be moved north from Oak to Division. The southern boundary of the exclusion zone would be moved from Wells Drive to Van Buren Street.

Lightfoot’s plan splits the rest of the city into seven zones, with a maximum number of stores selling recreational marijuana in each.

The compromise ordinance also would require anyone seeking to operate a marijuana business in areas of the city typically reserved for storefronts to obtain a city permit and a zoning change, which would require City Council approval and give aldermen more oversight of recreational pot shops.

It’s unclear if the Black Caucus will move to delay a final City Council vote on the mayor’s recreational marijuana zoning rules on Wednesday. If they do, the mayor could call a special City Council meeting as soon as Friday to move forward.