CHICAGO (CBS)–The Glenview Police Department conducted a death investigation after body was found in a park.
Police said officials were investigating the death of John Miller, 68, of the 1600 block of Pebblecreek Drive in Glenview.
Miller’s body was found in a park in the 1800 block of East Lake Avenue, according to police.
“At this time there is no further information to release but there is no danger to the public,” police said in a press release.
The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death a suicide.
Anyone in need of assistance is urged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.