Want the scoop on the newest businesses in Chicago? From a high-profile burger joint to a Cajun seafood eatery to a new wellness studio, read on for more about the latest hot spots to arrive near you.
Wahlburgers
Stop by 2 E. Ontario St. in the Near North and you’ll find Wahlburgers, a new traditional American spot. The chain, owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actors Donnie and Mark, specializes in the “Our Burger” in single, double and triples, and also has a full-service bar. Its vegetarian offerings include the plant-based Impossible burger.
Hungry Crabs
Stop by 2200 W. Taylor St. in Tri-Taylor and you’ll find Hungry Crabs, a new spot to score Cajun-style fried or grilled seafood. In addition to crab legs, the menu includes cod, shrimp, calamari and oysters.
Aaron Gunn Wellness
Also new is Aaron Gunn Wellness, a massage therapist, massage and yoga spot at 4043 N. Ravenswood Ave., Suite 227, in South East Ravenswood. The business was founded by Gunn, a holistic wellness practitioner and educator. His studio also offers continuing education courses for wellness professionals.
