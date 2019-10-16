



Negotiators trying to reach a deal to avert a Chicago teachers strike have ended their contract talks for the day, all but ensuring a walkout on Thursday.

Befeore talks ended, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was not expecting any last minute changes and pre-emptively canceled classes for Thursday. Educators are picking up signs at CTU headquartes after school today.

Chicago teachers said a big sticking point in the contract negotiations is a need for smaller class sizes and better staffing. And they want it in writing. The city is offering the teachers a 16% raise over a five-year contract, but teachers propose a 15% raise over three years.

On Wednesday morning, the mayor said the city agreed to give them that. But Lightfoot said CTU kept bringing up additional bargaining issues. One included wanting to shorten instructional time by 30 minutes in the morning.

Something Lightfoot said will never happen.

She also said they want to get paid out for unused sick days. Requests, she argued, will add another $2.5 billion per year to CPS’s annual budget.

“We value our school workers and educators who make our schools successful. We value the workers who make our parks the gyms that they are. Honoring that value is who I am and what I stand for,” Lightfoot said. “But I also must be responsible to the taxpayers.”

As for the teachers’ union, they disputed Mayor Lightfoot’s claims, saying when it comes to class sizes, the offer on the table is the same as what’s in the current contract.

And when it comes to staffing, the city doesn’t have anything in writing.

As for reducing instructional time, they said teachers often prep at home after their workday ends. So they want more prep time and to be paid for it.

“The goal line was her campaign pledges. So everything that has been in every proposal that we have offered the Board of Education is everything that she has promised to give our students when she was a candidate running for mayor. So moving the goal post, I think that’s what she’s done,” said Stacy Davis Gates

Even though both sides are back to the negotiating table, the mayor said the will be no school Thursday. The looming strike has many parents trying to figure out where to send their kids Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know:

*There won’t be any classes or after school activities, but buildings will be open, so kids have somewhere to go.

*Breakfast and lunch will be served but there won’t be any bus service.

*Other agencies are getting ready for an influx of students if teachers walk out. The neighborhood Boys and Girls Club is preparing to have up to 200 hundred additional students.

It costs $60 a day, but the fee can be waived for families who are part of federal or state programs.

*CTA rides will be free for students.

*The Salvation Army has three sites ready to provide programming for kids during the school day.

*The Freedom Center in Humboldt Park will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and is free.

*The Chicago Lawn Corps can hold up to 50 kids, and is also free. The Kroc Center in West Pullman will cost $15 a day, but can serve up to 200 kids.

