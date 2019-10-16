CHICAGO (CBS) — A Wendy’s employee in Alsip is in serious but stable condition after being shot on the job.
Alsip police say the woman was shot in the leg shortly after 10 p.m. at the Wedny’s located at 11110 S. Cicero in Alsip.
Officers responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Police recovered a weapon from the scene.
A male suspect is in custody, and police expect charges to be approved by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.