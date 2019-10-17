CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Teachers Union rally is underway as thousands of protesters march through The Loop Thursday.
2:40 p.m.
Thousands march on Dearborn supporting the Chicago Teachers' strike
1:30 p.m.
Large crowds are gathered outside of Chicago Public Schools Headquarters on Dearborn Street.
CTU RALLY: Officially starts now. Crowd is building. Madison is closed between State and Dearborn. Traffic will continue to be an issue if a march (no route shared) follows rally.
Due to the crowds, Madison Street is closed between State and Dearborn Streets. Officials say traffic delays should be expected and demonstration activity may go through rush hour.
Additional street closures may occur throughout the rally/march to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Please heed the direction of public safety officials as the closures are implemented.
Chicago police said traffic has been rerouted.
Westbound vehicular traffic on Madison from State St. has been re-routed due to the CTU Rally
Marchers moved to the street as the rally continues.
Teachers strike moves from sidewalk to street. Thousands here.
