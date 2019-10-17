(CBS) — Paulette Savage was attacked by her former boyfriend in front of their 10-year-old daughter, and the legal system failed her, twice.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports that mother was left in the dark.

Savage says she did everything she was supposed to after the father of her 10-year-old daughter threw her to the ground during an unscheduled visitation in January.

“He pushed me on the ground and wouldn’t let me get to the door and kept trying to force my daughter into the car,” she said.

She called police.

She went to the hospital and documented her injuries.

She filed for an order of protection, which her ex, Gowon Snyder, violated just two months later in March.

Snyder was charged with domestic battery, but when it came time for sentencing, he was able to plead down to reckless conduct. He was sentenced to 12 months of supervision and anger management classes.

“I was told if he had done anything in these 12 months, if not jail, the judge would definitely be unhappy, and we would get it solved,” Savage said.

Weeks later, Snyder missed his child support payment and was found in contempt in domestic relations court.

When Savage called to make sure the prosecutors were aware she says she got the “shock of her life.”

“They released him without notifying me,” she said.

Snyder’s court supervision had been canceled after just 11 weeks.

Legal experts say that because child support is a civil matter, the missed payment would not have triggered an additional review by Judge Jeanne Marie Wrenn.

It wouldn’t even show up in the criminal court’s computer system.

“I don’t know how this system failed me and my daughter. I’m still unclear,” she said.

Illinois law gives victims of violent crimes the right the be notified of the conditions of release of their attacker. But CBS 2 discovered that it doesn’t always happen.

