CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago teachers’ strike is forcing some working parents to find a place for their kids to go.
A South Side community center is helping students stay active. Kids at the Kroc Center in West Pullman are enjoying themselves.
One child said she will not miss math class while her teachers are on strike. Instead of math class, these kids are now part of one of over 600 childcare programs happening across Chicago during the strike.
“I just wanted to make sure my kids have somewhere safe to go,” Princess Gray, a mother CPS students, said.
Some parents are feeling negatively toward the strike, knowing every day their students are out of school is a day of learning lost.
“It is a setback,” Gray said “It’s a big setback.”
Geron Perry, a 6th grade CPS student, said the strike is “not fair” to the students.
“It’s going to be hard for us to do our work because we might forget about the stuff we’ve already learned,” he said.
He and his mother are hopeful CPD and the Chicago Teachers’ Union will reach an agreement soon.
“I hope school starts back up by either Monday or Tuesday,” Perry said.