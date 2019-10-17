CHICAGO (CBS) — Police Supt. Eddie Johnson was found slumped over in his vehicle early Thursday morning, sources said. He had seen his doctor earlier this week after a medication change, and was feeling exhausted, a spokesman said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Johnson had pulled over and parked near his home near 34th and Aberdeen around 12:30 a.m., after “feeling lightheaded.”

A person who called 911 reported seeing someone asleep at a stop sign, and when officers arrived at the scene, they checked on Johnson in his car.

“Officers did not observe any signs of impairment, and the Superintendent drove himself home,” Guglielmi stated in an email.

Guglielmi said Johnson requested an internal investigation of the incident because, as the superintendent put it, “whether you are Police Officer or a Superintendent, all officers ought to be held to the highest standard.”

Sources said Johnson had visited his doctors earlier this week about a medication change, and on Wednesday felt exhausted. Following an appearance Thursday morning after being found in his car, Johnson went to his doctor for further evaluation regarding his blood pressure issues.

Johnson has had a series of health issues since taking the top post at CPD. In June, he was treated for a small blood clot that was found in his lung during a routine test.

In August 2017, he received a kidney transplant from his son. He fainted at an awards ceremony a few days after returning to work that October, after suffering a blood pressure issue.

He also fell ill at a news conference in January 2017, nearly collapsing. A spokesman said he had taken blood pressure medication on an empty stomach and felt sick, but the issue was not related to his kidney disease.

Johnson was diagnosed with kidney disease more than 30 years ago.