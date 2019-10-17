CHICAGO (CBS)– The DuPage Airport is hosting an emergency exercise simulation Thursday evening.
Airport officials said the drill will simulate a passenger jet crash on the airport property from 5 to 9 p.m.
Officials said local and federal agents will respond to the simulated plane crash in West Chicago.
“Community members in the area Thursday evening may notice smoke and fire at the airport, as well as a large number of emergency vehicles,” officials said in a press release. “This is part of the exercise.”
Actors will portray injured passengers to assist will the full-scale simulation.