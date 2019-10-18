CHICAGO (CBS) — As the Chicago teachers’ strike enters day two and 360,000 students are still out of class, union leaders say there was some movement at the bargaining table Thursday.
Teachers are expected to begin the morning at the picket line again following 10 hours at the bargaining table Thursday.
Chicago Teachers Union leaders say there was movement, but it’s still not good enough.
Two major issues are class size and staffing. For example, the union wants every school in the district to have a nurse every day. When it comes to class size, they want elementary student limits to be set at 24 and middle and high school students at 28.
Unlike past contracts, this would be enforceable.
Union negotiators say they got a written proposal on class size, but it didn’t go far enough.
“We’re going to continue to bargain,” said CPS teacher Jennifer Johnson. “We know that our students deserve better. We’re going to fight for reduced class size caps, for strict enforcement of caps, and we’re open to things like phasing in. But we have to see more movement that addresses class size across the district.”
The mayor has said the city can’t move nay further on money, but the goal is to keep negotiating and get students back to class.