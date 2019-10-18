CHICAGO (CBS) — From the picket lines to the streets near City Hall.
Chicago Public Schools teachers targeted Mayor Lori Lightfoot in their march efforts on day two of the strike. They insist the walkout is about more than just pay — it’s about resources and students.
And it’s still unclear whether 300,000 students will be back at school on Monday.
A representative from the Chicago Teachers Union stated there was some movement today, but it wasn’t enough. And negotiations are now done for the day.
A CTU spokesperson confirmed two members will leave for a brief appearance at a teachers convention in Rosemont, and Mayor Lightfoot hasn’t minced words about staying at the table.
“Which is why we have made a specific request, at least 10 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends. And the principals, Jesse Sharkey or Stacy Davis Gates have to be at the table in order for this to move forward,” Lightfoot said.
“Today, we are close, but we’re not there yet,” said CPS school counselor Kristy Brooks. “But we are close to having a contract article that says counselors are allowed to do counseling work.”
Both sides are expected to be back bargaining on Saturday.
