CHICAGO (CBS) — A former substitute teacher and youth soccer coach has been sentenced to 112 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child he knew.
Carlos A. Bedoya, who was a teacher’s aide for Community Unit School District 300 and a coach for the Boys and Girls Club of Dundee Township, was sentenced Friday in Kane County Court. He was convicted Aug. 9 of eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault.
Evidence presented at trial showed that Bedoya, 64, had assaulted the victim, who was younger than 13 at the time, between August 2015 and June 2016 at multiple locations. The assault occurred at Bedoya’s home, at Spring Hill Mall and at Golfview Elementary School in Carpentersville, where Bedoya worked.
Bedoya’s sentence includes 14 years for each of the eight counts, to be served consecutively. Bedoya must also register for life as a sexual offender.
“Carlos Bedoya is a predator who seeks out vulnerable children. His criminal behavior is appalling, and his interest in kids is only for his own perverted gratification. He belongs in prison for a very long time so he can no longer be a threat to children,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a written news release.
Charges against Bedoya are pending in five other cases involving 11 additional victims. Bedoya is next scheduled to appear in court Nov. 15 regarding those cases.