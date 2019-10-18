CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glendale Heights man accused of shooting a security officer at a Burlington store in Bloomingdale has been sentenced to six years in prison, DuPage County officials announced.
Keonte Griffin, 24, pleaded guilty Friday morning to aggravated battery with a firearm, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Griffin is said to have shot a loss prevention officer on June 12, 2018 at the Burlington clothing store in Stratford Square Mall. The loss prevention officer had escorted Griffin out of the store after he urinated into a bottle in a dressing room, kicked over the bottle and spilled its contents, officials said.
Griffin then tried to return to the store and pulled a gun when he was denied entry, shooting the security officer. Griffin was also shot after a struggle ensued.
Griffin appeared in court the next day, and has been held in DuPage County Jail since, with bond set at $750,000.
“This afternoon, Mr. Griffin accepted responsibility for shooting an unarmed Loss Prevention Officer at Stratford Square Mall last summer,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Thankfully, the injuries sustained by the Loss Prevention Officer were not life threatening and he has since recovered. Thanks to his efforts, Mr. Griffin was detained at the scene until police arrived and no other innocent people were injured.”
Griffin must serve 85% of his sentence before being up for parole.