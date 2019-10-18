VIEWER ALERT:If You Use An Antenna To Watch TV, You'll Need To Rescan Friday. Here's How
CHICAGO (CBS) — The PAWS Dog of the Week is Jerilyn, a 2-month-old Labrador Retriever mix who is very playful and outgoing.

Jerilyn loves meeting new people, and exploring her new surroundings, and has yet to meet a squeaky toy she doesn’t like.

This adorable puppy, along with many other wonderful dogs and cats, will be available for adoption on Friday, starting at noon, at the PAWS Chicago adoption center in Lincoln Park.

Once you get your new friend home, you’ll have plenty of time to plan your matching outfit for the 18th annual Fur Ball. The black tie gala is dog friendly. Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 15 fundraiser at pawschicago.org.

 