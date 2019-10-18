CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Elgin and Elgin Police are advising residents that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials conducted an operation in the northwest suburb Friday.
It is unclear what kind of operation was carried out.
The Elgin Police Department said it was not involved in any of the action.
Elgin Police further said that the department’s officers do not ask people about their immigration status during routine investigations and encounters, and has no plans to utilize its officers to help federal authorities enforce immigration laws.