CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are searching for a man accused of stealing and later ditching a vehicle with two kids inside in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
A 39-year-old female had parked the vehicle in the lot of a gas station, with a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy inside, police say.
A man climbed into the driver’s side of the vehicle, which was sitting in the 5900 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5 p.m., and drove southbound on Austin Avenue.
The vehicle and children were found by officers in the 4300 block of North McVicker. All three victims were unharmed.
No one is in custody; Area North Detectives are investigating.