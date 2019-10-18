CHICAGO (CBS) — A stolen car crashed into a house in south suburban Harvey, while fleeing from Metra police officers who spotted the vehicle on Dixie Highway.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said officers spotted the car “driving erratically” near 171st and Dixie Highway early Friday morning.

When officers ran the plate, they discovered the car had been reported stolen. When officers activated their lights and siren to make a traffic stop, the car sped away.

Gillis said officers did not chase the stolen car, and instead turned off the lights and siren and followed it up Dixie Highway.

A short time later, they saw the car had crashed into a house near 159th and Dixie.

Josiah Anderson said his grandmother, Annie Washington, was inside the house at the time, and called him at work around 5:45 a.m.

“When I arrived, I seen a car sitting in the middle of her front lawn,” Anderson said. “The house was broken in half.”

Washington was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to her grandson.

“It’s going to be okay, because God got us. God got us forever, and that’s how we’re supposed to live. Things are going to get taken care of. So I appreciate that she’s healthy and she’s okay. She’s going to be okay,” Anderson said.

Anderson described his grandmother as a kind person who helps everyone in her neighborhood.

“Everybody on Dixie Highway knows that she’s a great person, great person, that she’s willing to give you anything you need,” he said. “She’s a strong woman. She’s going to get everything together after this. This is just a minor setback.”

Metra police said one of the two boys in the stolen car fled the scene after the crash, but was quickly arrested. The second had to be rescued from the car, and was treated at Ingalls Hospital.

Both juveniles were in Metra police custody, and charges were pending Friday afternoon.