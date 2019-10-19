  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:30 AMLeverage
    02:30 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    03:30 AMPaid Program
    04:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ambulance Crash, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — An ambulance and Chicago Police vehicle collided in Homan Square Saturday night.

The Chicago Fire Department ambulance and police vehicle were both responding to a shooting in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw when they crashed in the intersection after 10 p.m.

The ambulance flipped on its side, and two paramedics were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two police officers were also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.