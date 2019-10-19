CHICAGO (CBS) — An ambulance and Chicago Police vehicle collided in Homan Square Saturday night.
The Chicago Fire Department ambulance and police vehicle were both responding to a shooting in the 3400 block of West Grenshaw when they crashed in the intersection after 10 p.m.
Chicago fire department ambulance flipped onto its side after it was struck by a police SUV. At least one officer injured in what was described as a pin in crash on police radio. Officer was responding to call of three people shot. @cbschicago #Cpd #CFD pic.twitter.com/2tOuKc7Ccy
— Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) October 20, 2019
The ambulance flipped on its side, and two paramedics were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two police officers were also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.