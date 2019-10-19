  • CBS 2On Air

(CBS) — The Chicago Bears play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, kickoff is 3:25 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Despite the loss of quarterback Drew Brees to injury, the Saints (5-1) have the second-best record in the NFC and have won four straight. The Bears (3-2) are in third place in the NFC North and are coming off a bye week after losing to the Raiders in London.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky practiced in full for the first time this week after suffering a shoulder injury three weeks ago.

The Saints and Bears are meeting for the 31st time and the series is tied 15-15, but the Saints have won the last four.

Bears coach Matt Nagy is 4-1 in his career after a loss.

The Bears defense rank third in the league in fewest points allowed per game (13.8). The Saints defense ranks third in rushing years allowed per game.

The Bears Khalil Mack leads the Bears with 4.5 sacks this season, while the Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan leads his team with five sacks.

Since 2015, Mack has 53.5 sacks, with 32.2 of them coming in the second half of games.

 

 

 

 

 