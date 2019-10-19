(CBS) — Chicago weather looks to be pretty near perfect for this time of the year, but there are storms on the horizon.
Saturday will be mostly dry with a high in the mid 60s. There is a 20 percent chance of a light shower later in the day.
The weather will make for a great day to get outside and enjoy Open House Chicago.
Kickoff for the Bears-Saints game on Sunday afternoon will be nearly ideal, too.
It will be dry with temps in the high 50s, with light winds.
Then on Sunday night and leading into Monday, a storm system develops with rain and isolated thunderstroms.
Temps will fall back into the 50s by Tuesday.