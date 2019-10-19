(CBS) — Police are telling residents of Wheaton to avoid the area around the 700 block of West Childs.
“There is currently a heavy police presence in the 700 W block of Childs Street in Wheaton,” the City of Wheaton posted on Facebook on Saturday morning.
“There is no immediate threat to the public but police are asking residents to avoid the area.
“We will update this post as more information becomes available.”
Police later said officers were responding to a “domestic situation” and reports of a gun shot. It was not clear whether a gun was actually fired, but nobody was injured.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Developing …