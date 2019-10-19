



— The city’s top cop remains under scrutiny two days after he was found at a stoplight slumped over in his vehicle

He had no scheduled public events Saturday.

But the mayor was out and she says Superintendent Eddie Johnson will remain in his job while the investigation is carried out.

A police dispatcher sent officers to the intersection of 34th and Aberdeen where police were called for a well-being check just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

A concerned passerby had spotted what seemed to be a man in need of help. Responding officers found their boss unconscious in his police SUV stopped at the light.

About 10 minutes after the initial call was made, an officer then asked for a supervisor to be called to the scene.

The superintendent was then allowed to drive himself home. No breathalyzer was administered.

He was not asked to give a blood sample or to undergo any of the standard tests administered to persons suspected of driving under the influence.

“If someone looks impaired or intoxicated or if they smell alcohol or cannabis for that matter then (police) will conduct that but if they don’t think there’s any reason to then they wont,” Johnson said Thursday night.

Johnson told Mayor Lori Lightfoot he had a couple of drinks with dinner, according to an interview Lightfoot gave to the Chicago Sun-Times.

But Johnson blamed his falling asleep on a mixup with his medications and said he pulled over after feeling faint.

The mayor weighed in today after attending a youth basketball event on the Near West Side:

“As you know, there’s an ongoing internal investigation. In light of that fact, I wanna make sure that the investigation is independent, it’s now in the hands of the city’s inspector general as mandated by the consent decree. So I’m not gonna be saying much about it, I want the investigation to be independent. I want it to be thorough, I want it to be expeditious and then we’ll wait to see what the facts tell us.”

It’s not clear if Johnson was in uniform at the time. He was off duty.

Departmental rules allow officers to drink off duty in certain cases as long as they are not impaired.