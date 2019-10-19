CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday evening after a car pulled up and offenders fired shots at the group.
A 23-year-old woman, 14-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. when they were wounded.
The woman was shot in the neck and remains in critical condition, while both teenagers are in fair condition. The 14-year-old sustained a graze wound to the right leg and the 13-year-old was shot in the left arm. All were taken to area hospitals.
Area Central detectives are investigating.