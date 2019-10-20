FOX LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A car chase that started in Wisconsin took a deadly turn in Fox Lake Sunday evening.
Police in Genoa City, Wisconsin – straddling Kenosha and Walworth counties just across the Illinois state line – were chasing a vehicle on Route 173 for a traffic violation.
The car was headed east on Route 173 west of Converse Road in Fox Lake when it left the roadway on the north side of the road and hit a tree, police said.
One person was killed in the crash, and at least two passengers were critically injured, police said.
The investigation into the crash continued late Sunday night.