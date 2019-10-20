CHICAGO (CBS) — Many people pray for Chicago Police officers and firefighters, but Sunday was special.
Parishioners applauded for officers and firefighters at St. Stanislaus Kostka Roman Catholic Church, 1351 W. Evergreen Ave.
Many officers wore their uniforms to what is called “blue mass.”
It is held in honor of St. Michael, who is the patron saint of police officers.
All active and retired officers and firefighters were invited to attend.
Also Sunday, dozens of people all feasted on pancakes in support of Chicago Police. They attended the Get Behind the Vest Pancake Breakfast.
The money goes to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to replace bulletproof vests for officers.
Vests need to be replaced every five years at a cost of $500 each.