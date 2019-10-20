CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police Department cruiser and a Chicago Fire Department ambulance crashed into each other Saturday night while responding to a triple shooting which left one teenager dead and two others wounded Saturday night in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Police said the victims of the shooting were standing on the back porch of an apartment building near Flournoy and St. Louis shortly after 10 p.m., when two gunmen opened fire at them from the bottom of the stairs.
Frank Looney, 16, was shot in the head and chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Another 16-year-old boy was shot in the right leg, and a 17-year-old girl was shot in both legs. They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.
Police said an ambulance and a squad car responding to the shooting collided near the intersection of Homan and Harrison around 10:10 p.m.
The ambulance flipped on its side. Two paramedics and two police officers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.
Police did not have a description of the suspects. No one was in custody Sunday morning.