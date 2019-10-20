CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Sunday morning in a drive-by incident in the Little Village neighborhood.
At 9:36 a.m., the 30-year-old victim was on the street in the 3100 block of West 23rd Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck once in the arm and to the wrist, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday afternoon.
Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.