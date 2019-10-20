CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and a woman was seriously wounded when they were shot while sitting in a parked car early Sunday in the Princeton Park neighborhood.
Police said officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 1 a.m. near 95th and Harvard found a 34-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman who each had been shot in the head in a parked car.
The victims both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. The man was pronounced dead. The woman was in serious condition.
Police said they have not found any witnesses to the shooting. Area South detectives were investigating.