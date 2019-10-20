CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Town neighborhood Sunday morning, and later crashed his car into a CTA truck about a mile away in East Garfield Park.
Police said the 27-year-old man was driving a white sedan near Chicago and Grand avenues around 6:15 a.m., when someone in a black jeep began shooting at him.
The victim suffered a graze wound to the head, and kept driving and ran a red light near Lake Street and Sacramento Boulevard, colliding with a CTA truck. The white sedan spun out and hit a fence, and the CTA truck hit a support column for the Green Line.
The man who had been shot suffered further injuries in the crash, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
The CTA truck driver, a 61-year-old man, also was injured in the crash, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condtion.
No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area North detectives were investigating.