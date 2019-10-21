CHICAGO (CBS)– One man died and two others were injured in a drive-by shooting in the Autstin neighborhood.
The shooting to place at 5554 W. North Avenue, just after midnight.
Chicago police said the victims were standing on a sidewalk when someone in a passing car fired shots.
The man who died was hit in the head and chest.
A second man was hit in the leg and the third man was hit in the hand.
Both of their conditions have been stabilized.
No arrests have been made at this time.o
This is a developing story.