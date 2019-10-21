Filed Under:Chicago Midway Airport, Midway Airport


(CBS) — A bag being loaded onto an airplane at Midway Airport exploded after it was run over by a luggage vehicle, according to Chicago police.

Police and fire department response on tarmac at Midway.

 

The bag was being loaded into Volaris Flight Y4943. No injuries or damage to the plane have been reported.

Chicago police said a cell phone battery or charger may have been the cause. TSA policy states batteries and chargers should not be packed in checked baggage.

The Chicago Bomb Squad cleared the scene shortly before 1 p..m.

The airport was not evacuated.

Developing …