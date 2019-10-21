(CBS) — A bag being loaded onto an airplane at Midway Airport exploded after it was run over by a luggage vehicle, according to Chicago police.
The bag was being loaded into Volaris Flight Y4943. No injuries or damage to the plane have been reported.
Chicago police said a cell phone battery or charger may have been the cause. TSA policy states batteries and chargers should not be packed in checked baggage.
Bag was affected by a possible cell phone battery or battery charger. Incident was cleared by the bomb squad and no one was injured. Thanks to everyone for being vigilant and to the firefighters, officers and technicians who assisted. https://t.co/EZEnQVt5nU
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 21, 2019
The Chicago Bomb Squad cleared the scene shortly before 1 p..m.
The airport was not evacuated.
Developing …